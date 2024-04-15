Kamla not to blame for election losses

Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I have lived now to the ripe old age of 79 and there is one undeniable fact about Trinidadians.

We love the good life. We use it. We abuse it and after we have drained every drop of goodness out of it and it is no longer available, that is when we realise "that was a good thing."

Unfortunately, at that point we have already totally destroyed it so we can no longer enjoy it.

That seems to be the case of Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Can anyone tell me what was her sin? What did she do wrong when she was prime minister?

She built a hospital, health centres, sporting complexes, fire stations, schools, the Children's Life Fund, free computers for pupils, roads and bridges, and lots more.

Can anyone name another prime minister who did that much?

While it is true the UNC lost three general elections under her reign, that was not her fault, but the fact that the electoral boundaries are divided in such a way as to give the PNM a guaranteed seven-seat advantage in any election. I refer to the area from Carenage to San Juan.

It is astonishing to hear UNC members casting blame on her for those losses.

If those of you do not get together and fully back her in the next election, it would be you and not her responsible for another loss should that happen.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin