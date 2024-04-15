Fyzabad man killed in crash

Travis Jack was killed in a car accident in Fyzabad.

A 30-year-old man from Fyzabad died in an accident on Sunday afternoon in the community.

Police said around 1.40 pm on April 14, Travis Jack of John Jules Trace was driving a black Honda Civic car along Guapo Road and lost control of it.

The car crashed into a nearby premises, causing Jack injuries and damaging the front gate and wall and a parked white Nissan Laurel.

Ambulance personnel took Jack to the Siparia District Health facility, where police said he later died.

PC Balkaransingh is leading the investigations.