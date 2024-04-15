Fyzabad man killed in crash
A 30-year-old man from Fyzabad died in an accident on Sunday afternoon in the community.
Police said around 1.40 pm on April 14, Travis Jack of John Jules Trace was driving a black Honda Civic car along Guapo Road and lost control of it.
The car crashed into a nearby premises, causing Jack injuries and damaging the front gate and wall and a parked white Nissan Laurel.
Ambulance personnel took Jack to the Siparia District Health facility, where police said he later died.
PC Balkaransingh is leading the investigations.
