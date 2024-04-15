FCB, Supernovas host Day in Surrey 5

Supernova pannists entertain the audience at A Day in Surey 5 at Surrey Village, Lopinot. -

First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra delighted audience at its fifth edition of A Day in Surrey 5. The event featured top parang bands and four steel orchestras.

The entertainment began with performances by BB Serenaders and Los Amigos Cantadores and continued with the vibrant beats of Millennium Sound Company. More music was provided by HADCO Phase II Pan Groove, with its arranger Len "Boogsie" Sharpe delivering a master class in pan technique during his improvised solos, a media release said.

Adding to the action were the Police Service steelband, Republic Bank Exodus Steel Orchestra and host band First Citizens Supernovas, all of whom entertained appreciative patrons of all ages with thrilling performances, the release said.

The event on April 6 was ably supported by businesses, community and the diplomatic corps as well as MP for Lopinot/Bon Air West Marvin Gonzales, Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore and Deputy Chief of Mission to the embassy of Peru in Trinidad and Tobago Natalia Navarro.