Family waits for closure 7 months after Sangre Grande woman goes missing

Alisha Phillip has been missing since September 28, 2023. - Photo courtesy TTPS

SEVEN months ago, Sangre Grande resident Alisha Phillip went missing.

She was last seen on September 28, 2023.

On April 15, her family went to the Forensic Science Centre hoping for closure as they wait for the results of a DNA test to determine if remains found shortly after she disappeared are hers.

A close female relative told Newsday Phillip was last seen leaving home to visit her daughter, who lived nearby.

No one has heard from her since.

The family filed a missing person report and police contacted them several days later after a decomposing body was found along Blanchisseuse Road.

The body was in an advanced state of decomposition and the family was unable to identify her remains.

A DNA sample was taken from the remains to be compared to one from Phillip’s mother.

The relative said while they want closure, she also is hoping for the best.

“I refuse to believe that is her remains. I still want to believe she is alive.”