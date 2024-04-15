Ex-cop to face Siparia magistrate on several charges

- File photo

A former policeman who worked as a self-defence instructor at the Police Training Academy has been charged with several offences that arose from an incident in February in the Santa Flora district.

Curtis Thomas was charged with throwing missiles, having a weapon and using obscene language. He was expected to face a Siparia magistrate on April 15.

Cpl Morales laid the charges.

Thomas was also shot and wounded in the same incident by police who responded to a report of a man throwing objects along the SS Erin Road near Johnson Street on February 19.

Since then, Thomas had been warded at the San Fernando General Hospital. He was discharged over the weekend.

The police contended that the man also threw objects toward the officers who responded and ordered him to drop the objects.

The accused, who was naked, allegedly called on the officers to shoot him.

He then broke a nearby glass bottle and launched it toward one of the officers.

In keeping with the use of force policy, the officer, using his service gun, fired a shot to disarm the man.

The man was hit on his right leg and fell to the ground.

He was arrested, taken to the Siparia District Health Facility and then transferred to the hospital.

Newsday learned that the accused was from the San Fernando area and worked as a police corporal in the 1990s.