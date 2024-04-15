Digicel Foundation launches 'Bunny Builders' initiative

Doing what they love best! These two bunny builders care for this little bunny as their training on the caring and rearing of rabbits come to an end. - Photo courtesy Digicel Foundation

DIGICEL Foundation has launched the Bunny Builders initiative, a sustainable rabbit-rearing venture empowering young residents to fund their education through profits.

In a press release on April 11, the foundation said, “This business plan is just one of the positive outcomes of The One Seed for Change ‘Feed to Fork’ initiative that introduced residents of the Heights of Guanapo and Heights of Aripo to employment opportunities in rabbitry.”

During this eight-week programme, participants learned to make pellet feed from grasses, care for animals and create value-added products in the community.

As part of the EPIC programme, Digicel Foundation and Shell TT invested $100,000 to support training programmes in both communities.

Head of operations Cindyann Currency said the foundation looks forward to seeing its business grow.

“Together with our partner Shell TT, this year’s EPIC programme focused on community projects in the areas of agriculture, the environment, and renewable energy. It is a true joy and a welcome bonus to see young entrepreneurs like the Bunny Builders inspired to explore a future in sustainable farming through this community initiative,” Currency said.