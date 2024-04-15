Atlanta mas unites as one Caribbean carnival

Atlanta – The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival will return as a unified festival for 2024. Scheduled for Memorial Day weekend – May 26-29, the 37th Atlanta Caribbean Carnival will bring together communities and artistes from across the Caribbean diaspora and beyond.

This year’s event will achieve a significant milestone, becoming a united celebration, reflecting the strength and resilience of the Caribbean culture, a media release said.

The Atlanta Caribbean Carnival Bandleaders Association (ACCBA) which organises the festival will present a diverse lineup of events showcasing the rhythms, artistry, costumes and cultural elements that define Caribbean heritage, the release said. From soca beats to pan melodies, the festival will offer a sensory journey into the heart of the West Indies.

There will be full street closure on May 25 for the official downtown Atlanta Caribbean Carnival parade route. The stage will be relocated to the parking lot of the festival village at Westside Park for the post-parade concert extravaganza.

In the run-up to the carnival weekend celebrations, a children’s carnival will take place on May 11. J’Ouvert returns as a nighttime event on May 24, while Submerged, a new cooler fete experience, is scheduled for May 26.

On the new “one Carnival experience,” ACCBA president Patricia Tonge Edigin said in the release, “We are thrilled to announce the return of the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival as a unified festival for 2024. This year’s event embodies the spirit of togetherness and celebrates the rich tapestry of Caribbean culture. We invite everyone to join us for a fantastic, safe and memorable time.”

In keeping with its 2024 theme One Caribbean Carnival, the ACCBA will present a cross-Caribbean cast of performers which include Trinidad and Tobago’s 2024 Road March champ Mical Teja, Jadel; SVG’s Problem Child; Barbados’ Lil Rick and DJ Cheem; Antigua’s Burning Flames and Tian Winter; Jamaica’s Kiprich; USVI’s Pumpa; St Lucia’s Motto and Teddyson John; Dominica’s Asa Banton (who will also serve as a Parade Grand Marshall, and others, the release said.

The Westin Hotel Peachtree Plaza and the Courtyard Marriott Atlanta Downtown are the official host hotels for the Downtown Atlanta Caribbean Carnival.

For more info: www.atlantacarnival.org, follow on social media via: Facebook: www.facebook.com/AtlantaCarnival & Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialatlantacarnival/