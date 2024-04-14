Yoga for bride, groom

The word “Yoga” literally means “union.” Marriage can be a stepping stone towards this and is indeed the joining of two people who want their lives to be entwined in union. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

As couples start the exhilarating process of wedding planning, amidst the whirlwind of excitement and anticipation, it's crucial to prioritise self-care and stress management.

Nilesh Boodoosingh, a seasoned yoga instructor from Conscious Yoga Collective, shared insights into how yoga can serve as a guiding light, nurturing the mind, body, and soul during this transformative time.

"Yoga is not something you do; it's something you become," told WMN, echoing Sadhguru's teachings.

Through cultivating body, mind, emotions, and energies, yoga became an integral aspect of his life, bringing him joy and mental balance.

Asked to share how yoga can effectively help brides and grooms de-stress before, during, and after their wedding, Boodoosingh said, “In the western part of the world, if you utter the word 'yoga,' people think of impossible physical postures. "This is a very distorted idea of what yoga is. Yoga is not about bending and twisting your body or holding your breath.”

Before the wedding:

Boodoosingh stressed the importance of internal reflection and contemplation before diving into wedding preparations. He draws upon the wisdom of Sadhguru, highlighting the essence of yoga as union – a profound joining of hearts and souls. The word “Yoga” literally means “union.” Marriage can be a stepping stone towards this and is indeed the joining of two people who want their lives to be entwined in union. Even before any attempt is made to make any preparations for the wedding, it is important to know why, out of all the multitude of activities available, you want to do this in particular with the other person. A certain sense of the gravity of what this is should always be internalised before a single step is taken together. In yoga,

smarana means contemplation of the highest. This is the first step that should be taken before marriage happens. With this, there is a complete change and inner and outer purity will naturally happen as a consequence. This becomes the platform to approach the whole process of marriage with the reverence, profoundness, and excitement it deserves, making it a positive experience rather than one of anxiety and distress.”

During the wedding:

As the wedding festivities unfold, Boodoosingh introduces the power of

pranayama – the art of gaining control over vital energy.

“Once the stage is set during the wedding activities, there are processes like pranayama that can be used” he explained. “It often gets mistranslated.

Prana means 'the vital energy,' and

yama means to gain control over that. So it is a subtle process through which one can gain control over his inner energies. These processes are taught in their depth because transforming inner energies are very important to stabilise the body and the mind.

"It is said in yoga, if you are in control of your prana you will invariably have unshakeable psychological balance.”

Nadi Shuddhi, he said, is a wonderful process to balance the mind and emotions; it cleanses the nadis (the pathways through which pranic energy flows), resulting in a balanced system and psychological well-being. This means all the scattered explosive emotions can be instead harnessed into a single point of harmony. Common issues such as wedding jitters and family conflict will be easily managed as a result. This takes only four minutes and can be done by the entire wedding party.

After the wedding:

After the vows have been exchanged and the celebrations end, Boodoosingh introduces more profound practices tailored for post-wedding bliss.

Surya Shakti and

Surya Kriya emerge as dynamic tools for physical fitness, mental clarity, and spiritual expansion. These practices not only strengthen the body but also realign the energies, paving the way for a harmonious union grounded in vitality and joy.

“It can be learned over a weekend in workshop format where you get the complete practice in one go so you can focus on your life together,” explained Boodoosingh.

Surya Shakti is recommended as it enriches life in many ways. According to Boodoosingh, “It brings about physical fitness and overall wellbeing, makes the sinews and ligaments of the body strong, increases mental alertness and focus, creates a basis for one to move into higher states of energy, increases physical strength and stamina, realigns the musculoskeletal system and increases energy levels.

“

Surya Kriya” he added, “is the source of all the Surya practices and is for the person who is seeking a heightened inner sense of being and a doorway to higher dimensions of life.

Surya Kriya enables you to move towards a space within yourself and around yourself where circumstances are not in any way intrusive or obstructing the process of life.

Surya Kriya develops mental clarity and focus, remedies weak constitutions, boosts vigour and vitality, balances the body, mind and energies, rejuvenates all the major organ systems including balancing hormonal levels and supports one to become meditative and experience peacefulness and joy.”

Practising yoga together, he said, "strengthens communication, trust, and connection between partners, promoting unity and co-operation. Couples can use techniques like mantra yoga or pranayama to foster harmony and reduce stress. Meditating together, whether silently or with guided sessions like

Isha Kriya and

Chit Shakti meditation, deepens intimacy and connection.”

Additionally, he said, couples can engage in

Prithvi Prema Seva, walking barefoot on the earth together to connect with nature and each other mindfully. Journalling before or after yoga sessions also enhances communication and strengthens the bond between partners.

Asked to offer advice to brides and grooms who may be hesitant to try yoga but are seeking effective ways to destress before their wedding day, Boodoosingh suggested beginning with gentle yoga practices that cater to beginners, such as Upa yoga or beginner-level hatha yoga.

“Let go of any preconceived notions or expectations about yoga” he said. “Remember that yoga is a personal journey, and with the right guidance there’s little to no risk of injury with most of the practices. Approach yoga with an open mind and a willingness to explore and learn and it will blossom.

"Even if you're not comfortable with the physical postures of yoga, you can still benefit from

pranayama, mantra, and meditative techniques. They are simple to perform and do not require any special level of understanding. However, doing them with the right instructions, intensity, and involvement can have a profound effect and can make a significant difference in your stress levels.

"Don't be afraid to seek support from a qualified yoga instructor or who can guide you through your yoga journey. A supportive teacher can help address any concerns or hesitations you may have and tailor the practice to suit your needs and preferences.

"Like any new skill or habit, consistency is key to reaping the benefits of yoga. Start with short, regular practice sessions and gradually increase the duration and intensity as you become more comfortable. Remember that progress takes time, so be patient with yourself along the way.

"Ultimately, the most important thing is to find a practice that feels enjoyable and sustainable for you. Whether it's yoga, meditation, or another form of self-care, prioritising your well-being during the wedding planning process is essential for a joyful and fulfilling journey to your special day.”