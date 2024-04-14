Trinidad and Tobago lose 7-4 to US in Concacaf Futsal opener

National futsal player Che Benny, right, in action at a past Concacaf World Cup Futsal Championships. -

DEFENCE Force winger Darius Ollivierra showcased his skill with two cleverly improvised goals as TT faced a tough battle in their opening Group C match at the Concacaf Futsal Championships in Nicaragua on Saturday. Despite Ollivierra's efforts, TT went under 7-4 against the USA, who took an early lead in the standings.

Ollivierra surprised early on, giving TT an unexpected lead by dribbling the length of the court and firing his shot into the top of the goal. However, TT's defence was breached after ten minutes, allowing the USA's David Ortiz to capitalize on a loose ball and level the score.

The USA then took the lead with Nilton De Andrade's clean strike, followed by Ortiz's second goal just before the end of the first period. In the second half, Ollivierra once again impressed, cutting the deficit to 3-2 with a spectacular individual effort.

Despite TT's efforts to rally, the USA extended their lead. TT managed to pull two more goals back, including a penalty converted by Che Benny. Matthew Woo Ling added a late consolation goal for TT, demonstrating determination until the end.

Although TT faced defeat, they closed on a high note, scoring a crucial consolation goal that could impact their standing in the tournament. With matches against Guatemala and the Dominican Republic remaining, TT aims to bounce back and secure a spot in the knockout round.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage. TT hopes to be among the top teams representing Concacaf at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024.