THA Chief Secretary, Hinds in crime talks

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on April 12 at the Ministry of National Security building in Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Ministry of National Security

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds met with Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on April 12 to discuss issues of crime and criminality, particularly homicides and gun violence in Tobago.

A statement said the talks were held at the Ministry of National Security's office in Port of Spain and covered a wide cross-section of security matters, including updates on improvements to national security infrastructure, assets and personnel.

Additionally, the safety and security of fisherfolk in Tobago were addressed, as was the need for greater collaboration between fisherfolk and the TT Coast Guard.

Hinds said the Coast Guard would be mandated to heighten its "preventative and interdiction" activity in alignment with the ministry’s focus on border security for the island.

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher said the police would "continue to deploy resources" to the island, which included increased patrols and technical air support.

The release said Augustine welcomed the partnerships and pledged support on behalf of the THA for the proposed initiatives. All parties agreed the information shared would be useful in outreach campaigns to the public, the release said.