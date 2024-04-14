Superb knock, Amir Jangoo

Amir Jangoo in action - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to Red Force batter Amir Jangoo on a superb double century against CCC. Haters will say it's only CCC, it doesn't matter, but we must be ruthless against any opposition. Jangoo has given Desmond Haynes a serious selection headache ahead of the West Indies tour of England later this year.

The Red Force setup should be a stepping stone and talent pool for West Indies selection across all formats. Who doesn’t want to play, not a problem, give opportunities to other players, there will be more Shamar Josephs to come. For those who want to return, they must join the line with everybody else. Competition is good, we will get the best to represent.

I urge Jangoo to continue his form, work on his mentality and shed some weight to be lighter on his feet.

Kevin Sinclair or Gudakesh Motie is the “Narine” bowler that Daren Sammy is looking for. Perhaps Sinclair can be that bowler in the longer formats for batting depth. He has the numbers to show for it in this regional four-day tournament. Motie has T20 winning experience with Guyana Amazon Warriors, I recommend him as the final piece of the puzzle that will win us the T20 World Cup.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas