Point Fortin launches Borough Day 2024 celebrations

Point Fortin's Tornadoes Steel Orchestra . - Marvin Hamilton

In a Carnival-like atmosphere, scores of people flocked to Victor Chin Kit Park in Point Fortin on April 13 for the launch of the much-anticipated Point Fortin Borough Day celebrations 2024.

The launch started with Tornadoes Steel Orchestra at around 7.30 pm.

Several other groups and performers, including calypsonians Tamika Darius and her band Xhiden Darius; Dineka Andrews; dancers from Sky Academy and Point Fortin’s Vibes Nation, a rhythm section, provided entertainment.

his year’s celebration marks the borough’s 44th anniversary.

Point Fortin mayor Clyde James said this year’s theme is Impact.

This year's celebration is James’ first as mayor of the borough often referred to as the cultural capital of TT.

“The reason for impact is because we want to make our presence felt in Point Fortin in a positive manner. We are hoping that what we are doing would have a positive impact on young people in the burgesses and, by extension, the country,” James said.

He said the celebrations are held between April and May yearly, and Borough Day itself is on April 30. The organisers have a budget of roughly $4.8 million for the celebrations.

“Corporate Trinidad is making this happen for us. This year’s budget is higher than last year’s because some of the things we are planning to do the costs have gone up significantly,” James told reporters.

“The celebrations culminate on May 4 when we have our J’Ouvert celebrations, traditional mas, and, of course our Pan on the Move. This year, we have 20 bands parading the streets. Coming to Point Fortin is a plus and I welcome the whole of TT and the world at large to come and celebrate with us.”

James said there are several events planned.

The primary and secondary school monologue competition will be held on April 15 at 10 am.at the Town Hall.

The Niherst Science Fair is expected to be held at Mahaica Sports Complex from 9 am on April 16, with the junior pan competition the next day at Coronation Park.

Other celebrations include the Mayor’s Ball, calypso competitions, a marathon and concerts.