Marchin Patriots stave off spirited Merry Boys in TTCB 50 overs tourney

Cricket bat and cricket balls. - File photo

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots staved off a spirited fight by Merry Boys on Saturday to earn a 16-run victory in a high-scoring encounter in the TT Cricket Board Premiership I 50 overs competition at Marchin recreation ground.

Batting first, Marchin Patriots posted a mammoth 332 all out, led by brisk knocks from Kirstan Kallicharan (89), Evin Lewis (70) and Richie Looknauth (48). Philton Williams took three for 40 for Merry Boys.

In reply, veteran Marlon Barclay reignited the chase with a whirlwind 106 from 68 balls (seven fours, seven sixes), after arriving to the crease with the score 95 for three in the 24th over.

However, his dismissal with Merry Boys still 48 shy of the total saw the chase sputter in the end as they were all out for 316 in 49.1 overs.

Unbeaten half-centuries from Isaiah Rajah and Akeal Hosein guides Queen's Park to an eight-wicket victory over Preysal, at Fatima Ground, Mucurapo.

Chasing 178 for victory after limiting Preysal to 177 for nine, the Parkites got a solid 49-run opening stand from Jordan Warner (27) and Rajah.

The former's dismissal triggered the loss of another wicket, reducing Queen;s Park to 58 for two.

However, Hosein (63 not out) and Rajah (72 not out) comfortably steered their team to victory without further hiccups.

Earlier, Adrian Cooper struck 64 to lead the Preysal batting. Apart from openers Savion Lara (29) and Antonio Gomez (22), no other batsman reached double figures.

Summarised Scores:

POWERGEN 345 all out (49.3 overs) - Damion Joachim 106, Nicholas Ali 75, Ewart Nicholson 65, Shiva Sankar 4/59, Clevon Kalawan 2/66, Anderson Mahase 2/70 vs CLARKE ROAD 84 all out (20.4 overs) Mark Deyal 23, Jon-Russ Jagessar 6/22, Kavesh Kantasingh 2/35.

MARCHIN PATRIOTS 332 all out (47.3 overs) - Kirstan Kallicharan 89, Evin Lewis 70, Richie Looknauth 48, Philton Williams 3/40 vs MERRY BOYS 316 (49.1 overs) - Marlon Barclay 106, Samuel Felxi, 49, Saharsh Sweathan 48, Ricky Jaipaul 4/33, Teshawn Castro 4/75.

PREYSAL 177/9 (40.2 overs) - Adrian Cooper 64, Isaiah Gomez 2/11, Chadeon Raymond 2/35, Dexter Sween 2/31 vs QUEEN'S PARK 178/2 (28.5 overs) - Isaiah Rajah 72 not out, Akeal Hosein 63 not out.

VICTORIA 186 (30.2 overs) - Alex Antoine 3/54 vs CENTRAL SPRTS 192/6 - Keagan Simmons 74, Jabari Mills 38.