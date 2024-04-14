Lewis (119) ends QPCC win-streak in TTCB 50 overs tourney

Evin Lewis. File photo -

Out-of-favour West Indies opening batsman Evin Lewis scored a match-winning knock of 119 on Sunday, as he helped his Bess Motors Marchin Patriots team to a three-wicket win versus QPCC in the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership I 50-over competition.

Batting first in Charlieville, QPCC made a competitive score of 285 for eight, with Jordan Warner cracking 120 and West Indies and Trinbago Knight Riders standout Akeal Hosein making 57.

QPCC went into the fourth round of matches on the back of three consecutive wins, but Lewis and the Patriots put an end to the Parkites' run as they got to the total with 19 balls to spare.

The aggressive left-hander struck nine fours and nine sixes in his 97-ball innings and he featured in two major partnerships. Lewis shared in an 88-run stand for the second wicket with Chryston Thurton (55), while he put on 135 runs for the third wicket with Ritchie Looknauth (46) as the Patriots took control of the contest.

The Patriots wobbled after the fall of Lewis' wicket in the 35th over, but they got over the line to get their third win of the tourney.

QPCC's loss was arguably Central Sports' gain, as the 2024 League champions got their fourth straight win when they got a massive seven-wicket victory against Preysal at Inshan Ali Park after dismissing the opposition for just 115 in 30.4 overs.

Summarised Scores:

Clarke Road United – 383/6 (Anthony Bramble 115, Mark Deyal 95, Shain Brathwaite 86; Philton Williams 2/77) vs Merry Boys – 226 from 31.1 overs (Mario belcon 70, Philton Williams 53, Andrew Rambaran 39; Ahkeel Mollon 3/44). Clarke Road won by 157 runs.

QPCC – 285/8 (Jordan Warner 120, Akeal Hosein 57, Isaiah Gomez 25; Rivaldo Ramlogan 3/51) vs Marchin Patriots – 286/7 from 46.5 overs (Evin Lewis 119, Chryston Thurton 55, Ritchie Looknauth 46; Dexter Sween 2/48, A Hosein 2/53). Patriots won by three wickets.

Preysal – 115 from 30.4 overs (Justin Jagessar 28, Adrian Cooper 26; Sameer Ali 3/20, Imran Khan 2/16) vs Central Sports – 116/3 from 17 overs (Mikkel Govia 42, Jesse Bootan 27 not out; Nathaniel McDavid 2/24). Central Sports won by seven wickets.

POWERGEN – 305 FROM 48.3 overs (Mbeki Joseph 90, Damion Joachim 78 not out, Daniel Williams 60; Vishal Roopnarine 3/58, Odain McCatty 2/42) vs VICTORIA – 23 from 10 overs (Jon-Russ Jagessar 5/8, Kavesh Kantasingh 4/15). Powergen won by 282 runs.