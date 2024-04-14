Hinds: No issue with fire service wooden ladders

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says he has no information to suggest that wooden ladders commissioned by the Fire Service in March 2002 are unsafe for use.

He made this comment in response to a question from Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh in the House of Representatives on April 12.

Hinds also told Indarsingh he had no information to suggest the ladders breached any part of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

Later in the sitting, in response to another question from Indarsingh, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said wage negotiations for TTPost workers for the period 2014-2017 should resume this year.

He said the negotiations were delayed after committee comprising company and Postal Service Union representatives discovered some problems with respect to a job evaluation survey of workers in the relevant bargaining units