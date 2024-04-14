Edwards elected TTFA boss, eyes 2026 World Cup qualification

Kieran Edwards, left, newly elected president of the TT Football Association, with former chairman of the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee Robert Hadad, at the Home of Football, Couva on April 13. -

Kieron Edwards emerged as the new president of the TT Football Association (TTFA), securing a resounding victory over his opponent Colin Wharfe in the recent election.

Edwards' Team Progressive triumphed over Wharfe's Team Transformation with a commanding margin of 38-19 votes cast by the elective congress at the Home of Football in Couva.

Expressing gratitude for his win, Edwards attributed his success to divine grace and expressed humility and honor in assuming the presidency.

The successful Team Progressive slate includes notable figures such as former national cricketer Colin Murray as first vice-president and Osmond Downer as second vice-president, among others.

In a display of sportsmanship, Edwards acknowledged his defeated opponents and emphasized the positive spirit in which the election was conducted. He emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among sporting associations, echoing the values demonstrated throughout the electoral process.

Edwards' team is poised to replace the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee that has overseen the TTFA's operations since March 2020.

Recognizing the committee's contributions, Edwards paid tribute to its members, particularly honoring the late Judy Daniel, for their service to Trinidad and Tobago football.

He emphasized the victory as a collaborative effort, involving FIFA, Concacaf, the government, the private sector, and grassroots stakeholders.

Looking ahead, Edwards pledged support for the men's senior team under coach Angus Eve and committed to honoring existing contracts while enhancing support structures for the team's success.

He underscored the importance of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026, expressing a shared vision with the nation for football excellence.

Despite his defeat, Wharfe gracefully conceded and reaffirmed his commitment to contributing to football's advancement.

Concacaf's presence at the congress underscored the regional significance of the TTFA's election outcome, with officials expressing appreciation for the normalisation committee's work.

Marco Leal, Concacaf's deputy general secretary, conveyed gratitude to the committee members before the new executive took office, signaling continuity and collaboration in regional football governance.