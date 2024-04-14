Chaguanas West executive: Rambally must go

Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally -

Chairman of the UNC Chaguanas West constituency executive Faaiq Mohammed says change is needed in Chaguanas West, starting with its MP Dinesh Rambally.

Mohammed criticised Rambally for his statements at a press conference on April 12 when he said if the United National Congress (UNC) were to succeed in the next general election, its political leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, had to go.

Rambally also criticised the party’s leadership, called for a restructuring of the party and said there were too many issues of credibility and allegations of wrongdoing.

Mohammed said Rambally went on a “madman's rant,” using “vulgar language” and allegations previously made by the People’s National Movement to attack Persad-Bissessar and his own colleagues.

“For a minute, I thought he was going to announce his submission of a nomination for the PNM.”

Mohammed also questioned, if Rambally had issues with how the party was being run, why he did not contest for a position on the UNC national executive when internal elections were held two years ago.

“How is it only on the cusp of a general election that there is so much wrong with the UNC? After four years, has his moral compass now decided to work? There seems to be something more sinister at play, or as the saying goes, ‘When God wants to destroy a man, He makes him pagal (the Hindi word for crazy) first.’”