Bathing in blood

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Words have tremendous power.

How many people remember the words of Fitzgerald Hinds when he became National Security Minister? My job is not to make you feel safe!

How many people remember the words of Dr Rowley after he became Prime Minister for the first time and after he won his second term?

Something about Les Couteaux not being very far from Mason Hall, for someone who gave him trouble, in the first instance, and then governing for the rich in the second.

How many people remember the words of Health MinisterTerrence Deyalsingh when he boasted, in 2022, about the low neo-natal death rate in the country?

TT is bathing in a sea of blood.

When politicians enter the "spiritual" realm to get into and keep office, there is usually a blood sacrifice to be made.

Seven dead babies in the space of three-four days at the Port of Spain General Hospital says that something is tremendously wrong. Why did seven babies have to die before corrective action was taken?

This comes on the heels of the recent beheading of four-year-old Amarah Lallite.

TT, it is more than time to turn from our wicked ways.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope