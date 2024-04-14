5 face murder charges this week

Amarah Lallitte -

POLICE says at least five suspects are expected to appear in court this week on murder charges.

Among them is the step-father of four-year-old Amarah Lallite who was decapitated on April 8, in Arouca.

In a statement on April 13, the police service said investigations received instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, to charge a 39-year-old man from Arouca with Lallite's murder.

At about 10.10 pm on April 8, officers at the Arouca police station were alerted to a domestic dispute by a woman who said the incident turned physical. When first responders went to the Fifth Street, Five Rivers home, they found Lallite's decapitated body on the floor in a room. Her head was later found in a barrell at the house.

Police also said Gaspard gave instructions for the laying of charges in relation to the death of Kynplyn Sandy who was fatally shot on March 25, in Tunapuna.

The release said three suspects - ages 17, 18 and 19 - will face charges of murder and possession of firearm and ammunition.

Sandy was shot in the head and his body was found under a structure at Upper Fairley Street, Tunapuna. Police also received instructions from deputy DPP Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal for the laying of charges against Kerinme Daniel Gardener for the murder of Jahiem Lewis on March 31.

In that incident, officers of the Central Division Task Force unit on mobile patrol on March 31, received a report of a shooting at Bhagaloo Street, Enterprise, Chaguanas.

When they got to the scene, they alleged saw several spent shells scattered on the roadway. Lewis was taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre but died.

The police release said investigative teams from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, under the supervision of head of Homicide, Snr Supt Rishi Singh, ASP Victor, Insp Ramjag and Sgt Ramsahi Singh, presented their files to the Office of the DPP for instructions.