22 Venezuelans held at Curepe nightclub

- File photo

TWENTY-two Venezuelan nationals were detained during an anti-crime exercise in the North Central police division.

A police report said between 11 pm on April 12 and 5 am the next morning, officers engaged in Operation Hurricane went to a popular nightclub on the Southern Main Road in Curepe when they searched the premises.

The report said quantities of marijuana, amounting to 256 grammes, were found on the floor all around the nightclub while officers also found grey-coloured pills which resembled Xanax.

Twenty-two Venezuelans, ranging from the ages of 20 to 46, were detained and since none of them had documentation to legally stay in Trinidad and Tobago, the immigration division was contacted.

The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Subero, Snr Supt Smith and Supt Nowbutt. It was coordinated by ASP Ramharrack and Insp Greene. Also involved were Sgt Thomas, Cpls Grant and Mahon along with officers of the North Central Division major crimes unit, the St Joseph CID and canine unit.