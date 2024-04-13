Spectacular Broadway returns to stage in May

A scene from Brian MacFarlane's Les Miserables -

Spectacular Broadway, produced by Brian Mac Farlane Theatre Productions, returns to Queen's Hall, St Ann's, from May 10-12, coinciding with Mother's Day weekend.

Spectacular Broadway 2 will feature a stellar cast of top performers. From the powerful harmonies of the BMacnificent Voices Choir to the mesmerising melodies of a live orchestra, every moment of this production promises to captivate and inspire, a media release said.

Audiences can expect dramatic sets, stunning costuming, and exquisite lighting and special effects. Spectacular Broadway 2 offers something for everyone to enjoy, the release said.

"We are beyond excited to bring Spectacular Broadway back to Queen's Hall," Brian Mac Farlane said in the release. "This production is a celebration of the magic of theatre and the incredible talent that Trinidad has to offer."

The production will feature songs from all-time favourites such as Les Miserables, West Side Story, Lion King, Phantom of the Opera, South Pacific, The Greatest Showman and Cats.