Search on for missing 11-year-old boy in Arima

A poster seeking information on the whereabouts of Kerdel Poon. -

An 11-year-old boy from Cumuto is missing after leaving his school's compound on April 12.

Reports say Kerdel Poon, a standard four pupil at Arima West Government Primary School, was last seen leaving the school's compound around 3 pm and has not been heard since.

He does not own a phone.

Hunters Search and Rescue captain Vallence Rambharat, in a phone interview with Newsday on April 13, said his team along with police from Arima, was out until around 12.30 am on April 12 searching for the Poon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.