Love Is Ah Wuk! returns to Queen's Hall

Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, left, Nicholas Subero and Richard Ragoobaringh in Love Is Ah WuK! -

Love Is Ah Wuk! produced by RS/RR Productions returns to Queen's Hall, St Ann's, this weekend.

The uproarious comedy has had audiences clamouring for more and is back by demand on April 13 and 14, a media release said.

Seven incredible actors will take the stage with their passion, and relentless hilarity, bringing to life a narrative that will leave you in stitches and touched by its emotional resonance, the release said.

Starring Richard Ragoobaringh, Zoë Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, Natasha Lake, Leslie Ann Lavine, and Nicholas Subero, it is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh, and written by Ricardo Samuel.

The producers of Love Is Ah Wuk! is promising an evening filled with laughter, heart, and sheer entertainment.

Tickets are available at all outlets, online, and at the Queen's Hall Box Office.