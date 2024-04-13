Hyatt launches new banquet beverage menu

Guests enjoy premium drinks supplied by Hyatt's beverage partners at the launch of the Hyatt's banquet beverage menu at its ballroom on April 5. - Zainab Kamara

ZAINAB KAMARA

THE Hyatt Regency launched its new, specially-curated banquet beverage menu which offers premium, platinum and ultra-platinum drinks, at its ballroom on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Guests were treated to an array of premium spirits supplied by Hyatt’s beverage partners, including Angostura, Amco, Brydens, Massy, Votini, Carib and HADCO, among others, at the event on April 5.

Hyatt’s associate director of food and beverage Anthony Sturge said the hotel’s sales and events team scoured the market to understand the current local banquet offerings in a bid to provide options to its clients that exceeded those expectations.

“For quite some time our banquet bars has been pretty standard…We wanted to elevate that experience where you can get a single malt, you can get different tiers of vodka, you can get different tiers of tequila etc. We have tried to raise the bar in terms of what we offer.

"The ultra-platinum bar and everything and anything that you see here today, you can replicate it for an event, you can tailor it because we want to make sure that your experience is the best it could possibly be.”

An added feature to the launch were multiple massage stations where guests were treated to neck, back and foot massages.

Commenting on this Sturge said, “Well-being is important to us…After a long meeting or a cocktail reception you can have a massage station, a touch up zone etc. We are putting together packages that would be able to speak to that in a way that you will be able to execute your event at a high level that guests will be able to have an experience that will be second to none.

“We have also started to tailor some of our events where you can now partner with some of our alcohol sponsors."

Hyatt’s director of sales, events and marketing Marissa Diaz said the reception was about celebrating partnership and revealed the hotel has already started the rollout of its revamped event offerings on April 1.

“Today was really to celebrate the partnership. Partnership first with our corporate clients who have supported us for the past 15 years and throughout our post pandemic recovery. But also our beverage partners who have contributed to these types of executions whenever we ask them. They have always been ready, willing and able to jump on board.

“The endgame is really just to elevate meeting and events in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Musical entertainment was provided by violinist Andre Comeau who performed renditions of popular local and international songs.