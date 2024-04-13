HADCO brings Jamaican chicken brand to Trinidad and Tobago

TT's High Commissioner to Jamaica Natalie Campbell-Rodriques, third from right, with representatives of HADCO and The Best Dressed Chicken during a visit to the Jamaican High Commission in Port of Spain last month. -

HADCO Ltd has added the Jamaican brand, the Best Dressed Chicken, to its food and beverage distribution range.

The Best Dressed Chicken is a subsidiary of Jamaica Broilers Group, a leading agriculture and food production company based in Jamaica, a media release said.

The brand offers consumers a range of ready-to-cook meal options which include chicken tenders, nuggets, breast strips, and wings made from 100 per cent natural chicken products, the release said. The brand is renowned for producing poultry that is antibiotics-free, it said.

On the brand's entry into the Trinidad and Tobago market, regional marketing manager for The Best Dressed Chicken Ava Sinclair said, in the release, "The significance of building strong connections among the Caribbean islands and introducing the essence of Jamaican cuisine is intrinsic to our operations and values as a company and also, absolutely necessary to this region’s sustainability and competitiveness.”

She said her company has “long set its sights on the TT market,” as success here “solidifies our place as a truly Caribbean brand, with exceptional, healthy, and delicious food options across the region.”

HADCO’s marketing manager Marć Clarke said his company is “elated" over the brand's being among its products, "which is also representative of the evolving tastes and lifestyles of HADCO’s clients.”

He see the products becoming a staple for individuals and households, as it makes “preparing and serving healthy but also tasty meals much easier for those who are consistently on the go.”