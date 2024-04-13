Gasparillo Islamic Home for Children gets TV, sofa from Standards

Standards Distributors Ltd area sales manager Rhonda Job, left, and digital marketing specialist Amy Heeralal, centre, present Kimberly Roberts, the manager of the Gasparillo Islamic Home for Children, with a television on April 11. -

The Gasparillo Islamic Home for Children received a donation of a television and sofa from Standard Distributors Ltd on April 11.

The home which provides care for orphaned, underprivileged and abused children between the ages of three to 18 years is a non-profit charitable organisation.

Standards area sales manager Rhonda Job and digital marketing specialist Amy Heeralal made the presentation to the home's manager Kimberly Roberts.

“This contribution means so much to the home,” said Roberts. “We're especially grateful for the sofa, as it will add much-needed comfort for our children. Any further donations, or help spreading the word about our need, is always deeply appreciated,” a release said.

The home, in existence for over 23 years, provides a safe space for ten girls and ten boys.