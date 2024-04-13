Digicel Foundation empowers women through tech

Diane Sellers, humanitarian missionary for Latter-day Saint Charities (LDSC), left; Natalie-Anne De Silva, project consultant at the Digicel Foundation; Robert Ward, addiction counselor at the New Life Ministries Rehabilitation Centre; Kory Sellers, humanitarian missionary for LDSC; Patrice Dookie, therapist at the New Life Ministries Rehabilitation Centre and Misha Jackman, finance accountant at the Digicel Foundation, at the launch of the tech space at the New Life Ministries Rehabilitation Centre in Palo Seco. Photo courtesy Digicel Foundation. -

The Digicel Foundation has partnered with the TT Association of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to support vulnerable women across the country.

In a release, Digicel Foundation said through this partnership, several shelters and organisations that provide service to women in vulnerable situations have been outfitted with tech centres, alongside other much-needed facility upgrades.

One of the organisations benefiting from a tech centre is the New Life Ministries Rehabilitation Centre for Women in Palo Seco.

"The new air-conditioned tech space has computers, a printer and a whiteboard, as well as one-year free high-speed internet courtesy of Digicel Plus. This space will be used to facilitate various training initiatives and will allow women to build key IT skills and access training in business development," the foundation said.

The centre can house 30 women and offers a two-year addiction treatment programme that guides them through the journey of recovery.

"The first phase (primary care) involves three months of residential living and the second phase (after-care) lasts 21 months and involves weekly in-person/online follow-up sessions among other individually tailored programmes," it said.

The partnership was finalised last year during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated $607,500 and the Digicel Foundation $267,502 towards this initiative.