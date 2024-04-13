Deyalsingh: 31 covid deaths in 5 months

Image courtesy CDC

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says there were 179 confirmed covid19 cases between October 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024.

He made this statement in the House of Representatives on April 12.

Over the same period, Deyalsingh said, there were 31 covid19 deaths.

Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe asked about the medical profiles of the 31 covid19 fatalities.

Deyalsingh said, "Unfortunately, we fall into the same pattern (as in the covid19 pandemic)."

He said these people were elderly people and people who suffered from co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension.

Referring to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, Deyalsingh said healthcare leaders worldwide "are having increasing trouble to try to get their populations to adopt healthy lifestyles."

He added that this was something which helped to improve people's health and resist viruses such as covid19.