Rickson Drive Attackers claim La Fillette football title

Rickson Drive Attackers celebrate after winning the La Fillette Sports and Games football tournament on April 5 in La Fillette. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

RICKSON Drive Attackers (RDA), one of the hometown teams in the La Fillette Five-a-Side Football Competition, were crowned champions of the inaugural tournament at the La Fillette Basketball Court on April 5.

The event showcased teams from the entire north coast, Santa Cruz, Maraval, and other areas where La Fillette people have family. Past national players and budding players battled for the community title.

The competition consisted of two tournaments: the main tournament and a trio knockout tournament, which branched from the main event because three teams arrived late.

Eight teams participated in the main campaign, with the first round separating the teams into two groups. Group A entertained North is Love (NIL), RDA (La Fillette), Blaxx (Rincon) and Resistance (La Fillette).

NIL topped the group with nine points after winning all their matches and RDA finished second with six points to advance to the semifinals.

In Group B, Trace Boys (La Fillette), Laventille, Strike Force and North Coast Ballers competed for places in the next round. Like NIL, Trace Boys won all three matches to advance as group winners, as Laventille claimed the final spot in the last four with six points.

In the semifinals, RDA defeated Trace Boys before Laventille overcame NIL to set up a highly anticipated championship match.

In front of a crowd of over 400 spectators, RDA defeated Laventille 2-0 to claim the title and the grand prize of $3,000.

Trace Boys’ Jeremiah Bernard won the award for top scorer, as he netted four goals during the competition, and Jabari Williams (RDA) was named Most Valuable Player.

The trio knockout tournament consisted of Maracas, Blanchisseuse and Maraval and was ultimately won by the latter, who claimed a $2,000 grand prize.

The tournament, spearheaded by Jose Quintero, was supported by M&M Insurance, the regional corporation, the village council and several community members.

In an interview with Newsday, Quintero said he was pleased to see his vision come to fruition and provide a platform for the footballers in the community to showcase their talent and present a means to bring the community together.

“Being a former footballer, I noticed that we have talent in the community and I wanted to expose this talent, especially for those who don’t get highlighted in the media and the players who never had the opportunity to play in InterCol or a pro league.

“So I tried to find a way to bring some attention to the youths of La Fillette so that they may be exposed to the community and the wider public.”

Quintero also thanked those who contribute to the tournament, which he deemed a success, and gave special acknowledgement to the competition’s main sponsor, M&M Insurance, represented by Steve Castagne. M&M Insurance was responsible for all the teams’ uniforms, referee and tournament officials' payments, acquiring balls, goals and nets, arranging for the basketball court to be power-washed, and bringing the regional corporation on board to support the competition. The winner’s trophy was sponsored by the corporation.

Newsday also spoke with Castagne about his support for the tournament.

He said, “I’ve been working with the younger people in La Fillette on various initiatives, and this is just the first of many events to be done this year.

“The tournament was a tremendous success. We had over 400 people there supporting the event, and I was amazed that, from 4.30 pm to after 1 am, there were no arguments, just competitive, exciting football.

“It was like a party, and it produced what we wanted, which was to bring the community together.”

After the tournament, the organising committee, the village council and M&M Insurance are planning a fishing tournament and an all-fours competition to continue their community development project.

The dates are yet to be determined but, according to Quintero, “Everyone is excited and looking forward to the upcoming events.”