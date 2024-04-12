Red Force eye victory vs CCC on last day

TT Red Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip. - File photo

TT Red Force need nine wickets for victory on the final day against Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) in round six in the West Indies Four-Day Championships today at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground, University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

CCC ended day three on 67/1 in the second innings, needing 382 more runs to reach the mammoth 449 victory target. At the crease for CCC are Damel Evelyn (43) and Zishan Motara (0). Opener Kamil Pooran was sent back to the pavilion for 18.

Earlier in the day, CCC were dismissed for 238 in the first innings after resuming the day on 109/5. Yannick Ottley, playing against his countrymen, including his brother Kjorn, showed resistance for CCC with a knock of 56 not out off 130 deliveries. His innings included six fours. Pooran was the next best batsman with 40.

Fast bowler Anderson Phillip proved to be a handful for the CCC batsmen, snatching 5/71 in 22 overs. Phillip dismissed the pair of captain Shamarh Brooks and the dangerous Roshon Primus cheaply for 15 and 18 respectively, which broke the backbone of the CCC batting.

Off spinner Bryan Charles and medium pacer Terrance Hinds were also among the wickets. Charles took 2/30 and Hinds bagged 2/43 as Red Force earned a lead of 353 runs on first innings.

Red Force decided to give their bowlers rest, choosing not to enforce the follow on.

Aiming for quick runs, Red Force raced to 95/2 in 17 overs in their second innings before declaring and setting CCC the imposing target. Jason Mohammed and Amir Jangoo continued their form in the match, hitting 41 not out and 34 not out respectively.

In the first innings, Jangoo scored his maiden First Class century with a knock of 218 and Mohammed cracked his 13th hundred with an innings of 157. Mohammed now has the most centuries (13) for TT, passing former TT captain Daren Ganga who has 12.

Summarised scores:

TT RED FORCE 591/7 dec (Amir Jangoo 218, Jason Mohammed 157, Joshua Da Silva 79; Amari Goodridge 5/92) and 95/2 dec (J Mohammed 41 not out, A Jangoo 34 not out) vs CCC 238 (Yannick Ottley 56 not out, Kamil Pooran 40; Anderson Phillip 5/71, Bryan Charles 2/30, Terrance Hinds 2/43) and 67/1 (Damel Evelyn 43 not out).

WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 162 (Shamar Springer 31, Stephan Pascal 26; Joshua Bishop 4/24, Johann Layne 3/30) and 275 (Alick Athanaze 89, Shamar Springer 47; Joshua Bishop 4/78, Ashmead Nedd 3/65) vs WEST INDIES ACADEMY 158 (Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 36, Kadeem Alleyne 35, Joshua James 20; Gilon Tyson 5/50, Ryan John 2/40, S Springer 2/65) and 121 (Teddy Bishop 47; S Springer 4/30, D Cyrus 2/23, R John 2/29, G Tyson 2/36). Volcanoes won by 158 runs.

BARBADOS PRIDE 542/9 dec (Kraigg Brathwaite 189, Roston Chase 127, Zachary McCaskie 101; Rahkeem Cornwall 5/132) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 288 (Keacy Carty 127, Jewel Andrew 53; R Chase 3/47, S Cumberbatch 3/48, Raymon Reifer 2/19) and 98/1 (Kieran Powell 52, M Louis 45 not out).

GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 424 (Kemol Savory 155, Tevin Imlach 101 not out; Ojay Shields 4/103, Peat Salmon 3/117, Abhijai Mansingh 2/50) and 147/4 (T Imlach 44, Kevin Sinclair 36 not out; D Green 2/39) vs JAMAICA SCORPIONS 153 (Brandon King 32, Ramaal Lewis 24; Veerasammy Permaul 5/55, Isai Thorne 2/19) and 121/2 (J Buchanan 39, Kirk McKenzie 37 not out).