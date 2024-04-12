Penal woman killed in crash

San Fernando General Hospital - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A 24-year-old woman died on April 11 in a collision with a cement truck that left three relatives, including her baby, hospitalised.

Simran Rahamat, of Laltoo Trace in Penal, died on the spot at the M2 Ring Road in Debe, near the Debe Secondary School.

The crash happened around 5.30 pm.

The police said Rahamat and her 16-month-old son were in the back seat of a blue Honda hatchback driven by her father, Afraz Rahamat. Another adult relative was also in the car.

He overtook a line of traffic and could not filter back into the lane.

The car collided with a cement truck heading in the opposite direction, then swerved off the road and crashed into a nearby drain.

Rahamat, who worked as a clerk, died at the scene.

Fire officers had to use the cutting device, commonly called the jaws of life, to remove her from the mangled wreck.

The three survivors were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where her father was said to be in critical condition.

The police said the baby and the other relative were in stable condition.

Southern Division police are continuing investigations.