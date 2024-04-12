Man rescued from top of Paria fuel tank

A view of Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd's tank farm in Pointe-a-Pierre from the Gulf of Paria. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

A man who climbed to the top of a fuel tank on the compound of Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd has been rescued after threatening to jump.

Newsday learnt the company's staff, fire and police officers and a counsellor were part of the rescue on April 12 at Tank 95 in Pointe-a-Pierre.

A statement from Paria said it appreciated the quick action of the authorities in addressing the "trespass incident."

It added that at 9.10 am on April 12, the operations department alerted the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) team about a civilian seen at the top of one of the jet fuel tanks.

In keeping with the company's emergency response protocols, it said, the police and fire officers were immediately notified, as well as the ambulance service and some of his relatives.

The man had tied himself to a rope at the top of the tank.

He appeared to have got in via the perimeter fence nearby, the statement said.

"Paria's HSE and security teams, working with the police and fire authorities,were successfully able to bring the man down from the tank at approximately 10.55 am and he is currently in their custody."

Marabella police are investigating.

Anyone who needs help or thinks about harming themselves can call Lifeline (24-hour hotline) at 800-5588, 866- 5433 or 220-3636.

In case of an emergency (attempted suicide), people can call 990, 811 or 999.