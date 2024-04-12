East beat South East in TTCB U19 Interzone final

East Under-19 players celebrate the wicket of South East's Brendan Boodoo in the TTCB U19 Interzone tournament final at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva on April 12. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

VEERAN Batchu and Ricki Ragoonanan led East zone to the TT Cricket Board Under-19 Interzone 50-Over title with a four-wicket win over South East zone at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on April 12.

Ragoonanan grabbed 4/30 in ten overs as South East were bowled out for 210 in 46.2 overs. Steven Gomez top scored for South East with 40.

In reply, Batchu struck 81 and Kavir Boodoosingh made 50 to comfortably guide East to 211/6 in 38.1 overs to seal the crown.

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH EAST 210 (46.2 overs) (Stevon Gomez 40, Rahul Ali 34; Ricki Ragoonanan 4/30, Rondell Ramlogan 2/22, Abdul-Raheem Toppin 2/52) vs EAST 211/6 (38.1 overs) (Kavir Boodoosingh 50, Veeran Batchu 81, Christian Rampersad 2/30, Aadian Racha 2/51). East won by four wickets.