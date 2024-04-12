Couple held for ganja in Moruga

Police also found containers containing 165 young plants of the genus cannabis (hemp) in a room in the house. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A man and his girlfriend from Moruga have been arrested for having and cultivating marijuana.

They were held in an anti-crime exercise that took place between 2 am and 9 am on April 11.

The police searched a house at La Lune Road and found a plastic bag containing 220 grammes of marijuana and several pots and setting trays.

They also found containers containing 165 young plants of the genus cannabis (hemp) in a room in the house, together with paraphernalia used to help grow, cure and dry the plants.

These included LED lights, portable air-conditioning units, a hygrometer, a surge protector, an in-line fan with hose and filter, a circular duct fan and ventilation tubes.

The police arrested the man and his girlfriend, who were in the house.

Snr Supt Soodeen, Supt Birch, ASPs Mangroo and Ramlogan and Insp Dookhoo co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Othello led.

It included officers from Moruga police station, Southern Division Task Force (Area East), the Canine Branch and Princes Town municipal police station led by ASP Guzman.

The police searched three other homes, two in La Ruffin Road and the other at Samuel Lawrence Street in Gran Chemin for guns and ammunition, but nothing illegal was found.

PC Smith is leading the investigations.