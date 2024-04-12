Cars parking in Woodford Square again

In this file photo, vehicles are seen parked in Woodford Square, Port of Spain without approval from the City Corporation. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

This week, Newsday reporters noted a number of cars parked inside Woodford Square, Port of Spain, on the northern side, close to Knox Street.

This included police marked vehicles and civilian cars.

When Newsday inquired with the police at City Hall, they were unaware of parking in the square.

Last year, Newsday reported on a similar occurrence and the head of the city police said parking in the square was temporary.

However, the mayor at that time, Joel Martinez, was concerned and ordered unauthorised cars to be removed. The northern gates were then padlocked.

A source close to the city corporation said while parking is not available to the public, vehicles may make use of the space for official city corporation business.

They said, “If trees are being pruned or if there’s some function in which the corporation has to instal something, that’s the only time they’re allowed to park.”

The stance of the corporation, as relayed by the official, is that there is to be no public parking in the square.



They said, “If you try to park inside Woodford Square, someone will stop you.”

