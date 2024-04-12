Central Sports, Parkites aim to stay flawless in TTCB 50-overs competition

Central Sports leg spinner Imran Khan. - File photo

CENTRAL Sports and Queen's Park Cricket Club (QPCC) will try to maintain their unbeaten start when round three of the TT Cricket Board 50-Over Premiership I competition bowls off on April 13 from 10 am.

Queen's Park will play Preysal at Fatima Ground, Mucurapo Road in Port of Spain and Central Sports will face Profilbau Victoria United at Invaders Recreation Ground, Felicity.

Central Sports began their campaign with a crushing 117-run win over Bess Motors Marchin Patriots. Led by TT Red Force pair Terrance Hinds and Kjorn Ottley, Central Sports scored a competitive 290/8 in 50 overs. Hinds belted 101 not out and Ottley struck 90. Patriots could only muster 173 all out in 29.3 overs in response, as Red Force leg spinner Imran Khan grabbed 6/29.

In round two, Central Sports were just as clinical as they defeated Merry Boys by six wickets. Khan was at it again, grabbing 4/21 as Merry Boys were dismissed for 112 in 30.5 overs.

Former West Indies Under-19 player Keagan Simmons struck an unbeaten fifty to lead the Central Sports run chase. His 56 not out steered Central Sports to 115/4 in 16.4 overs.

Queen's Park cruised to a seven-wicket win over Victoria in the opening round. Off spinner Bryan Charles picked up 6/15 as Victoria were skittled out for 67 in 23.1 overs. The Parkites then raced to 72/3 in 11.1 overs to wrap up a comfortable win.

In round two, the Queen's Park players were tested by PowerGen. Batting first, PowerGen scored 209/8 with leg spinner Yannic Cariah picking up 5/37 for the Parkites.

Queen's Park lost wickets in pursuit of the target, but 65 from Isaiah Rajah ensured the St Clair-based club got to 213/6 in 46.1 overs to win by four wickets.

In other matches on April 13, Merry Boys tackle Patriots and PowerGen will play Penal neighbours Clarke Road.

Fixtures:

Queen's Park vs Preysal, Fatima Ground

Central Sports vs Profilbau Victoria United, Invaders Recreation Ground

Merry Boys vs Bess Motors Marchin Patriots, Marchin Recreation Ground

PowerGen vs Clarke Road, PowerGen Ground