Arima man shot dead in borrowed car

File photo -

RELATIVES of Jahsun Guy, the 38-year-old man who was shot dead in La Horquetta on April 11, while struggling to find a reason why he was killed, said he had borrowed a friend’s car to drop off his girlfriend.

He was then ambushed by gunmen.

“I don’t know why he was killed,” said his mother, Janice Watson, speaking to Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James. “He never spoke about any threats. He spoke to everyone. He was respectful to everyone.”

Watson said he truly lived up to his name, which was given to him by his father.

Police reports said Guy was driving a Nissan Almera south along Chris Braithwaite Street, Phase Six, La Horquetta, when two masked, armed men approached.

They started shooting at the car and it veered off the road and crashed into a resident's garage area.

Police at the La Horquetta station were called and found Guy dead in the car.

They found 16 5.56mm spent shell casings, two live rounds of 40-calibre ammunition and one spent 40-calibre shell.