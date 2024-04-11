Young kickboxers shine at Rooftop Rumble Junior Jab

Sameer Aziz, right, and Liam Ramoutar battle at the Junior Jabs Kickboxing competition at Evolution Fitness on April 6. - Venessa Mohammed

EVOLUTION Kickboxing hosted the Rooftop Rumble Junior Jabs which took place on April 6 at the Evolution Fitness Gym in Endeavour, Chaguanas.

Children from as young as four-years to 17 took part in the event.

The participating schools were Evolution Kickboxing (EVO); Southern Warriors Mixed Martial Arts (SW); Art of Defence (AOD); Trini Kick Box (TKB); Alpha Academy (Alpha Academy); Team Miguel Internacional (Venezuela); Simson Gym (Suriname); Trini Shinobi Budo; Amenophis Martial Arts; Thai Warriors; Prodigy Fight Club; and Edison Breedy Athletics (EB).

The event was headlined by girls and in the featured bout, Sonia Baboolal defeated Adriana Singh by decison.

With women sports inspirng so many around the world, the young women were given the opportunity to encourage more girls to get involved in the sport.

Evolution Kickboxing coach and promoter Jason Ramoutar coined the tournament a success.

Ramoutar said, “It was good, the kids came out, the crowd was good and it had good support. The kids did very good in terms of their performance and overall it was very successful.”

Ramoutar said the tournament’s main focus was to give the youngsters the exposure.

And while this tournament ran smoothly, Ramoutar will only host one tournament per year.

“Yes, I plan on having more youth tournaments in the future, but there are a lot of tournaments and we don’t want to end up clashing. For now, we’ll only do one kids tournament a year.”

With all sports and tournaments, sponsorship is a major factor in ensuring events like these can be held.

Ramoutar said, “Until we get some more sponsors on board, it’ll only be once a year.”

Ramoutar had one simple message to sponsors.

“There is a lot of violence right now in schools, it’s a positive place for the kids to channel their energy.”

Results:

Main Event: Sonia Baboolal (SW) defeated Adriana Singh (TKB) by decision.

Co-Main Event: Alex Khan (SW) defeated Shae Jack (Amenophis) by decision.

Nurel Ramcharitar (AOD) defeated Xavier Grant (SW) by majority decision.

De Nattie Gustav (SW) defeated Jacob Simon (EB) by decision.

Renee Fortune (SW) defeated Angel Lester (TRI Shinobi) due to referee stoppage.

Shilo Emrit (AOD) defeated Kamani Riley (EB) by decision.

Victoria Gonzales (Team Miguel) defeated Ann Zara Aziz (EVO) by decision.

Kai El Grant (SW) defeated Zorian Jogie (TKB) by majority decision.

Eli Jackie (Alpha Acad.) defeated Leonel Kabrada (Team Miguel) due to referee stoppage.

Jonathan Francis (AOD) defeated Joshua Ramgaleem (SW) by decision.

Neko Steward (SW) defeated Roman Williams (EVO) by decision.

Sameer Aziz (EVO) defeated Liam Ramoutar (SW) by decision.

Samuel Bishop (Thai Warrior) defeated Cai Too Chung (EB) by decision.

Vihaan Harry (EVO) defeated Siodesh Persad (SW) by decision.