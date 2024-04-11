World Class, HVC shine in Republic Cup

File photo by Roger Jacob

WORLD Class Soccer Clinic and HVC FC were among the teams who maintained their dominant showings when action in the 2024 Republic Cup National Youth Football League continued across the country last weekend.

HVC, who have entered teams in both the Central and East zones, currently sit atop the Central zone Under-14 table, while they are also perched atop the East Under-20 table in a competitive group.

In their Central zone Under-14 match against Blue Hawks at Frederick Settlement, Caroni on April 6, HVC got a pair of goals within a five-minute span from Dmitri Hajaree and Kavir Kallo as they grabbed a 2-1 win. HVC (15 points) hold a one-point lead over both Creek SCC (14 points) and Ultimate Unisons (14 points) and they will aim to cement a top two spot and a quarterfinal place when they meet Unisons in their final group game on April 13.

Heading into this weekend’s final match day in the East zone Under-20 group stage, HVC (15 points) hold top spot on the eight-team table courtesy of a superior goal difference to the second-placed Athletic International Academy. Beatnix SC (13 points) are third on the East zone Under-20 table.

On April 6 in St Augustine, a second-half double from Andel Richards pushed HVC to a 3-1 win against PUFA, while Beatnix got a late goal from Abraham Kirk to help them secure a stunning 4-3 win against Malabar Young Stars.

In the East’s Under-14 and Under-16 divisions, World Class are standing tallest among all competitors after six matches and they recorded a sixth win in the latter division on April 7 to maintain their perfect record.

In their Under-16 clash with Creek SCC in St Augustine, World Class showed their opponents the true meaning of their club name as they totally bossed the contest to storm to an 8-0 win. St Augustine Secondary standout Marcel Valentine and Shumba Cudjoe did the bulk of the work for World Class, as they both scored beaver-tricks in the riot.

In their final group stage match on April 14, World Class’ Under-16 team will face their toughest test yet when they meet second-placed Ginga FC, who have also won six straight games in the age group. On April 7, Ginga warmed up for the top-of-the-table clash with a 4-0 win against Arima Araucans, with national youth player Criston Gomez among the goal-scorers.

In the East’s Under-14 division, World Class and the Araucans are locked on 14 points heading into the final match day on April 13 as they battle for top spot on the table.

On April 6, World Class got a 2-0 victory against Beatnix with a brace from Jahiem Fonrose, while the Araucans blanked Ginga via a 1-0 win.

In the North zone, Pro Series sit atop the Under-16 and Under-20 categories with one match day left in the group stage, and they lead City FC by virtue of a superior goal difference in either age group.

Pro Series and City FC have both recorded six straight wins in the North zone Under-20 division thus far, and the two teams will engage in a head-to-head battle on April 14 to determine the group winner.

Last season, Pro Series won the Under-15 and Under-17 age groups for the Trinidad leg of the competition, and they look intent on chasing title honours in 2024 as well. City FC will try to disrupt their push for North zone supremacy.

In the Central zone Under-16 division, a three-way battle is raging for the top two spots, as Beatnix, Crown Trace FC and Gasparillo Youths head into the final group game locked on 15 points apiece.

Beatnix currently head the standings with a superior goal difference, but on April 14, they will need to defend their turf against Crown Trace in their head-to-head top-of-the-table clash.

In the girls’ Under-20 division in Trinidad, both MIC Matura ReUnited and Pleasantville got their fifth straight wins to maintain their perfect records in their respective East and South-Central zones.