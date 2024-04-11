We 'behind God's back' deserve better

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: It is April. Less than half a day of rain and already the Tompire Water Treatment Plant is shutting down pumping operations. Two days without water in the pipes. Nothing new there. For over a decade, the Toco area has suffered water woes in the rainy season.

The usual promises have been made and yet nothing has been done to solve these issues.

In the national budget of 2024, under the Public Sector Investment Programme 2024, Part II: Vision 2030, “Improving Productivity Through Quality Infrastructure and Transportation,” yet another promise has been made – the “refurbishment and upgrade of the Navet and Tompire Water Treatment Plants.”

When will this be implemented and how far along in the process is it ? Does a start date even exist? Will officials meet with residents of the area about this project ?

Will this remain on a very nice official looking document as yet another broken budget promise?

The rainy season is fast approaching and we are already experiencing water issues.

The general election is due in 2025, but no political party over the years has attempted to solve our water issues.

It seems the powers that be on all levels only want to know about us “behind God’s back” when it comes to wild meat and fish while our pleas for a reliable water supply through official and unofficial channels are ignored and WASA officials refer to us as "pests."

We deserve much better.

KIANA SMITH

via e-mail