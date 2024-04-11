Ugliness of party politics

Lennox Francis -

THE EDITOR: Out front I will state candidly that the only good I have seen of party politics is that it produces excellent stooges. It is amazing that leaders will sleep with the devil to protect their position of power and lesser mortals will trade their intellect just to be able to sniff the odour of leadership.

A common trait of party leaders is that they feel hurt, angered, disrespected and threatened when the membership or part thereof hints of a change in leadership, or there is a casual call for internal elections. These so-called nonconformists may be simply testing the loyalty to, or popularity of, the leader, or just the waters.

Leaders quickly administer doses of their "big-stick medication" to quell the disturbance or the more potent threat of expulsion. Sometimes they simply ask the dissident to toe the line to prevent bringing the party into disrepute.

The line of demarcation between party survival and national development is eroded. We hear about the plight of the party before the effects of policies on the state of the nation. Hence national planning is limited to the term of office and development is stymied by the growth of the party.

Ideas from the opposing party are never good and attract high resistance to implementation. Sometimes subtle “fudging” goes on when one party dresses an opponent’s old idea in new clothes and presents it as a new initiative, a state that reflects the dearth of ideas on one hand, and when quality ideas were not recognised years ago.

The tribal allegiance of the electorate is slowly dwindling. What a pity we will still have to hear the moans of “PNM or UNC till ah dead.” With the Caucasians joining the traditional dynasties and controlling from their financial havens, the change might be faster rather than slower.

The meetings of cabinet under incumbents or opposition is a primary school in progress. Highly qualified academics and senior personnel are not allowed to speak out of turn or express unpopular views. Only the headmaster or prime minister has the right idea; all others are vetoed. These same intellectuals are sometimes coerced to walk out of Parliament to show solidarity against the opposition. Change comes only when the prime minister airs it or is in agreement.

Party politics allows mediocrity to get through the crack. Quacks and invalids usually hide in slates and enjoy a piggyback on winners. The only qualification these rejects might have is the required finance to pave their way.

The approach to national issues is to get personnel from among party loyalists. More often than not people of average intelligence, qualification and competence are placed in the driver's seat – square pegs in round holes. The price to the nation is that more deserving citizens are rejected because they support another party.

All leaders surround themselves with people they can control and have a sympathetic defence for their incompetence, stupidity and even the alleged dishonesty of these knights of the round table.

The cry of the general electorate to hire, fire or change ministers with dubious ability to further the national interest falls on deaf ears. The glaring deficiencies mouthed by the public is strongly defended by the party leadership that reserves the right to dismiss incompetence, retaining these misfits as scape- goats and scarecrows.

Party politics is a stage to pappyshow and mamaguy constitutional reform. Recommendations are made only if they will not hurt the incumbent party retaining its position or the opposing party increasing its chances of success in forming the next government. The idea of reform is not to rock the boat too much.

Parties often say they uphold the rule of democracy which translates to the tyranny of the majority and suppression of the ideas of the minority. We never hear what the latter thinks even though it is the weird imaginings of individuals that brought major changes to the world.

Are zipping the lips of its members and discouraging crossing the floor not considered undemocratic?

