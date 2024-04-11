Tobago’s grassroots become organised

Jerome Teelucksingh

MOST OF the published works on the labour movement in the 20th century in our country tend to focus on Trinidad. Noteworthy books as The Changing Society of Tobago, 1838-1938 by Susan Craig-James captures the evolution of Tobago’s working class.

There was a strong working class consciousness and vibrant trade union movement in Tobago during the 1920s and 1930s. Not surprisingly, labour events and personalities in Trinidad influenced events in Tobago.

The Workingmen’s Association (WMA) formed in Port-of-Spain in 1894 was the first labour fraternity of its kind in TT. It was short-lived and for almost a decade it remained dormant and was not engaged in any serious involvement in public affairs.

The decision of the colonial government to establish a nominated town board in 1906 provided an opportunity for the revival of the WMA when its leaders associated themselves with the discontented groups and individuals seeking a restoration of the borough council in Port-of-Spain.

In 1906, the WMA would modify its name to the Trinidad Workingmen’s Association (TWA). During the 1920s and 1930s, the TWA’s president, Captain Arthur Cipriani, played a major role in mobilising the working class and establishing branches in Tobago.

Cipriani’s vision for Tobago was one where the working class would be empowered and gain political acumen. Furthermore, the TWA’s presence in the sister isle included selecting candidates, canvassing and educating citizens on social and economic issues.

The mass involvement and organisation of the working class in Tobago began during the 1920s. The TWA was the first labour organisation from Trinidad to enter Tobago to establish branches of its organisation. The TWA was also the first labour organisation to contest elections in Tobago.

Undoubtedly, Tobago’s participation in the elections of 1925 was merely another phase in its long association with representative institutions. The 1924 Constitution allocated one seat to Tobago among the seven elected members in the new council. This small concession did not diminish the enthusiasm and involvement of candidates and supporters in electioneering on the island.

The Labour Leader, a publication of the TWA, reported, “Tobago is hot with the question of the coming election. This is the subject that is being freely discussed. It is not known to a certainty how many candidates will contest the seat for Tobago at the Legislative Council, but Mr James A Biggart is electrifying his countrymen to be up and doing in his favour, and many have caught his inspiration.”

The activities of the TWA and its formation of branches were not confined to Trinidad. By July 1929, the TWA signalled its interest in consolidating its activities in Tobago, and in early January 1930 branches of the association were established in Plymouth, Scarborough, Patience Hill, Lambeau Village, Mason Hall, Roxborough, Belle Garden, Moriah, Glamorgan, Bethel, Canaan and Bloody Bay.

The Labour Leader reported that as a result of the efforts of Aldon F Charles and members of the Scarborough branch, 208 workers had enrolled in the association and more than 100 members joined the TWA in Tobago.

Towards the end of January 1930, a delegation of nine members from Trinidad, including Cipriani, Timothy Roodal, Vivian Henry and Brathwaite, visited Tobago for affiliation ceremonies for branches of the association. The labour representatives from Trinidad were greeted by a crowd of 6,000 people wearing red rosettes signifying their support for labour.

The reception committee comprising L Edwards (secretary), J St Louis of the Moriah branch, William Timothy of Bloody Bay, N Williams from Plymouth and H Frederick of Belle Garden joined a procession led by a brass band along Main and Bacelot Streets to the RC grounds where Cipriani gave his inaugural address to the large crowd.

The delegation from Trinidad visited 16 districts including Pembroke, Speyside, Glamorgan, Roxborough, Delaford and Belle Garden. A fund-raising effort was undertaken in Scarborough to build a “labour house” on the island.

Although there was some consolidation in the work of the TWA in Tobago during the period 1929-1930, there were reported attempts to frustrate the recruitment efforts of the association. One report stated that “...certain mischievous persons...still try to mislead the workers, by inducing them not to join the TWA, but Tobago labourers are getting wise and will no longer allow themselves to be exploited....”

Nevertheless, the association continued to consolidate its position with the formation of new branches, such as the Pembroke branch which received its certificate of affiliation in May 1930.

Labour leaders in Trinidad treated their colleagues and political representatives in Tobago with respect and saw them as equals.