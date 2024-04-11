Time for action, not empty promises

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: It is evident that frustration is mounting among the populace as we continue to witness the same old rhetoric without any tangible progress. Forty-eight years have passed since the last significant amendment to our Constitution, yet here we are once again discussing reform with little to show for it.

The Government's announcement of looking into constitutional reform is met with scepticism and disillusionment, mirroring the failed promises of the past. Similarly, the supposed road map to recovery feels like a distant memory, with nothing substantial emerging from it.

The people are beyond fed up; they're disillusioned. The committee tasked with discussing reform seems to be engaging in a conversation with itself, providing no real answers or solutions to the issues at hand.

Prime Minister Rowley, it's time for you and your government to recognise the gravity of the situation. The people demand action, not empty promises. It's time for accountability, leadership, and genuine progress. If the current administration cannot deliver, then it's time to step aside and make way for those who can.

CURTIS A OBRADY

via e-mail