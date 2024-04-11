Sacha expands its reach with ethical makeup

Jennings shows a tester of the popular halal lip velvet lipsticks. - Venessa Mohammed

Bavina Sookdeo

Sacha Cosmetics, a home-grown makeup and cosmetics brand known for its inclusivity, attained its halal certification approximately a decade ago.

Speaking with Business Day, Kama Maharaj, managing director and founder of Sacha Cosmetics, shed light on the company's decision to obtain halal certification.

"We are a multicultural, multi-religious country, and we have to cater to everybody here. A large percentage of our staff is Muslim, and we even have some Hindus who fast for Ramadan in support as well.

"We want to ensure that our products comply with Islamic dietary laws and ethical standards. All our ingredients are halal-compliant," Maharaj said.

In terms of makeup, that means no animal products.

The halal certification, endorsed by Darul Uloom, is subject to renewal every year.

The Darul Uloom Halal Committee is the most experienced organisation that certifies products, restaurants and halal enterprises across the Caribbean and South America.

Maharaj said all Sacha Cosmetics’ products, including its perfumes, adhere to halal standards.

Asked about potential additional costs in manufacturing makeup in accordance with halal guidelines, Maharaj responded, "You have to substitute. Our brand is also vegan and cruelty-free – there is a nexus between cruelty-free, halal and vegan. Sacha is certified in all.

"However, the halal certification is a tough one to get and as far as we know, Sacha is the only recognised brand that is halal-certified."

On the impact of halal certification on sales, Maharaj said, "We have a fair percentage of Muslim customers that feel assured that their religious practices and beliefs are being catered to – we see them coming into our stores and they are comfortable.

"We did not just wake up one morning and become halal-certified. We have been for ten years now."

Sacha Cosmetics has established wholesalers in 60 countries, extending as far as Australia.

On the reception of halal makeup in other regions, Maharaj explained, "Being halal-certified opens doors for the brand in all the Islamic countries. One-sixth of the world’s population is Muslim, so when we go into Africa, it is an important thing for them, because a large percentage of the population is Muslim.

"The Middle East too, it is a target market and people want to be assured that their practices are being honoured and respected."

Maharaj revealed that Sacha Cosmetics is in the process of launching a franchise programme, and he anticipates having franchisees in the Middle East and other regions.

"One of the main attractions is that the brand is halal," he said.

Sacha Cosmetics is designed for people of colour. With a rich history of 45 years, the line has a wide range of products.

One of its best-selling makeup products is its Buttercup powder, which has an astounding 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

The company was recently recognised by global management consultancy giant McKinsey & Co as one of the two oldest black cosmetics brands in existence.