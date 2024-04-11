Premiership II spot up for grabs in Trinidad and Tobago club cricket

- File photo

The University of the West Indies Cricket Club (UWICC) and El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) won the East and North Zone Senior Division two-day cricket tournament respectively.

They will now face each other this weekend, for a chance to be promoted to the Premiership II division.

In the east zone, UWICC finished 14-points above second place Fulham Sports Club, with 122 points.

UWICC president, Dr.Earl Ottley said this opportunity has been something the club has working toward.

Ottley said, “It’s something we’ve been working at for two decades. It was the first we dominated and won out the zone since the last time we played in Premiership II.”

Ottley added, “We are very confident about the opportunity. We think we deserve to be playing Premiership come next year, it would mean a lot to the club and we look forward to it.”

Over in the north zone, it was total domination from EYM, as they finished with a mammoth 161 points, 73 points ahead of their next best rivals, North Side Future Stars.

President of EYM Ismahieel Ali is looking forward to gaining promotion to Premiership II once again after being demoted last season (2023).

“We are looking forward to it after being demoted, the club and the community have all come together over the last four to five months, pre-season and trained. We are really focused and it is our primary goal.”

EYM have been see-sawing in Premiership I and II over the last decade, while UWICC last played in Premiership II in 2018.

Both teams do battle this weekend in a 2-day game, beginning at 12 noon. The action will take place at Knowles Street Recreational Grounds, Curepe.