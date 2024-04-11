Next time, leave them over there

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine -

THE EDITOR: I endorse the recommendation made by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine that next time he’ll leave people stranded. I empathise with coach Browne of the Jaric Titans Sports Development Club. I could sense he put his all into getting the children to travel and get that experience. He didn’t want to disappoint them as children will not be children forever.

Among that group could be one or two Dwight Yorkes, you never know. Programmes like that are the way to find them. However, for a group that size, given that the commitments fell through at the last minute, he should have disappointed them and not made that risky decision to travel.

I could have understood his leap of faith if it was a smaller group. Even so, they should have had extra money to cater for emergencies, and if they didn’t then they should not have travelled. There must be more responsible decision-making and forethought by the management of sports and community groups looking to travel abroad. The larger the group, the larger the responsibility, and the further away they intend to go is the further they have to think ahead.

The only way to learn is to feel. Whether you help them or not, either way they will hate you.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas