Mrs Universe Tacarigua takes karaoke crown with DNA

Karaoke winner Mrs Tacarigua Rehyan Francois, centre, with two of the moko jumbies who supported her performance of Mical Teja William’s DNA at the Karaoke and Salsa Night competition at The Host, Couva on March 24, for the delegates participating in the 2024 local leg of the Mrs Universe competition. -

A show-stopping performance of the 2024 Road March, DNA, earned Mrs Universe delegate Rehyan Francois the top spot in the Karaoke and Salsa night competition.

Francois, representing Tacarigua, was among the ten delegates participating in this pre-judging event in the lead up to the May 30 final leg of the Trinidad and Tobago competition.

The karaoke and salsa night was held on March 24 at The Host, Couva.

It was hosted by national director and reigning Mrs Universe TT winner 2023 Alveada Meah, who said the pre-judging events play an important role in the final competition.

Francois also placed second in the People’s Choice competition adjudicated by the audience. Mrs Claxton Bay Melissa John-Ramsubag, performing Stalin’s Black Man Feeling to Party, won the People’s Choice award.

Also making an appearance was Yolandra John who placed second in the TT Mrs World 2023 competition.

From soft rock, to salsa, hip-hop, rap, pop, calypso and soca, the delegates showed their versatility as they took to the stage with lyrics and dance moves made popular by the original singers.

The competition was stiff, but Francois, dressed in a Carnival costume, and accompanied by two tenor pan players, two moko jumbies and a host of children who surrounded her as part of her presentation, was hard act to beat.

The ten delegates are vying to represent TT at the Mrs Universe Pageant to be held in South Korea later this year.

Mrs Universe is open to married, divorced or widowed women, who are between 18-55 years, have a family, a career and is involved in a charitable cause.

The delegates are Mrs Cunupia Astrid Morillo, Mrs Siparia Avalon Felix-Semper, Mrs Freeport Candice Deonarine, Mrs Valsayn Dianne Mollino, Mrs Claxton Bay Melissa John-Ramsubag, Mrs Tacarigua Rehyan Francois, Mrs Chaguanas Sarah Inderlall, Mrs Morvant Sherneil Kimkeran, Mrs Cedros Vanessa Seunal, and Mrs Cascade Wendy Thomas.