MP seeks help from PM on bridge project, alleges extortion

Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit. - File photo

CHAGUANAS East MP Vandana Mohit has written to the Prime Minister for intervention on a project on Bridal Road, Cunupia, where a bridge is being built.

Mohit alleged the project was stopped by gunmen.

In her letter to Dr Keith Rowley on April 9, Mohit said on Sunday construction workers were working on the bridge when armed men stopped work on the site, assaulted the project manager and demanded that truck drivers transporting earthfill intended for backfilling, deposit it at a site of their choosing.

Mohit said a call was made to superintendent of the Central Division Gavin Simon but he was unaware of the incident.

She said the project was critical to the traffic management of the area, but it was met with significant delays. She said further delays would ultimately affect residents already irritated by the inconveniences of the construction.

“It is imperative that you utilise your good office to intercede and undertake some strategies in order to minimise or eliminate such dastardly occurrences,” Mohit told the prime minister.