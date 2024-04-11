Mohammed tops Red Force century list, Jangoo brilliant vs CCC

TT Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed plays a shot to the leg side against CCC during round six of the West Indies Regional Championship at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground, UWI-SPEC, St Augustine on Wednesday. - DANIEL PRENTICE

VETERAN batsman Jason Mohammed became Trinidad and Tobago’s top centurion in first-class cricket on April 10, starring alongside fellow century maker Amir Jangoo for the Red Force against the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC), on day one of their West Indies Championship match, at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground, UWI, St Augustine.

Mohammed, 37, who was tied on 12 hundreds with former TT captain Daren Ganga, struck a brilliant 157 off 228 balls (22 fours) to take sole control of the record. Mohammed achieved the feat in 97 matches while Ganga got there in 71 matches.

Mohammed reached the milestone with a couple runs off pacer Amari Goodridge and celebrated like a man with something to prove. Raising his arms to the skies, Mohammed then put his fingers to his ears, seemingly mocking those who had criticised his selection on the national team, arguing he was too old.

Ironically, Ganga had publicly said he was not happy that the TT Cricket Board gave Mohammed a retainer contract for the ongoing season. It was Mohammed’s second century of the four-day season as TT reached 374 for four at the close of play.

Not to be outdone, Jangoo, 26, shifted gears from solid to spectacular to reach his maiden first-class hundred and finished the day unbeaten oin 151. Dropped on 99 off spinner Yannick Ottley, Jangoo picked up a single next ball to reach the landmark off 128 balls (ten fours, two sixes).

The pair came to the crease with TT in a spot of bother with three wickets down – all to Goodridge – for just over 100 runs.

Mohammed capitalised on some wayward bowling from medium pacer Roshon Primus, clipping him to the leg-side boundary and then slashing a short and wide ball to the ropes to move into the nineties.

TT went into the tea break in a comfortable position at 195 for three with Mohammed four shy of triple figures and Jangoo on 34.

If the second session belonged to the home team then the final period was even more one-sided as TT scored 179 runs while losing just one wicket.

Mohammed brought up the century partnership and his personal glory off 140 balls (17 fours) soon after the break.

Jangoo reached his half-century (88 balls, five fours) with a a square drive off pacer Damel Evelyn, and then pressed the accelerator with two boundaries in the same over.

He then roughed up leg-spinner Zishan Motara with two more boundaries to take TT past 250.

The introduction of off-spinner Yannick Ottley failed to stem the tide as Jangoo lifted him for two sixes to race to 90 and TT 287 for trhee.

Another boundary off Ottley took Jangoo to 99 as he looked destined for triple figures. He could consider himself lucky to get there as next ball he edged Ottley to first slip where CCC captain Sharmarh Brooks grassed a regulation chance.

Jangoo wasted no time in capitalising in the reprieve as he tucked a ball to the leg side next delivery to reach his hundred – his first in 34 matches.

Mohammed didn’t let up, pushing on to 150 (off 219 balls). However, he fell late in the day to Ottley with Brooks finally hanging on at slip.

Jangoo got to 150 as well off 162 balls, before seeing out the day’s play alongside nightwatchman Anderson Phillip.

Earlier, Goodridge had opener Vikash Mohan out for four and bowled out Jyd Goolie for six.

Mohammed looked to repair the innings alongside opener Kjorn Ottley but the latter fell to Goodridge for 47 off 70 balls.

The introduction of Jangoo changed the complexion of the match as the pair batted TT to safety and then superiority.

Summarised Scores: RED FORCE 374/4 (84 overs) - Jason Mohammed 157, Amir Jangoo 151 not out, Kjorn Ottley 47, Amari Goodridge 3/37.