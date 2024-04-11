Man arrested on Lady Young Road for gun, ammo

- File photo

A 30-year-old Arima man was arrested on April 10 during a routine traffic exercise for possession of a gun and ammunition.

Around 4.30 am, police intercepted a white Hyundai Tucson along the Lady Young Road, Morvant.

They searched the driver and the vehicle and discovered a gun and nine rounds of .45 ammunition. The man was immediately arrested.

His home at Arima Old Road was also searched, in the presence of relatives.

PC Mohammed is continuing investigations.

A media release from the police on April 11 confirmed the man is expected to be charged before the end of the week.